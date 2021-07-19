COVID-19: Rise In Virus Cases Among Unvaccinated Americans Is Concerning, Says Dr Murthy

US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy on July 18 expressed concerns over the “significant increase” in COVID-19 cases in the country, especially among the unvaccinated. In an interview with CNN, the Indian-American doctor said that the vaccinated people are “highly protected” and 99.5 per cent of the deaths recorded from COVID-19 are among those who are not vaccinated. While urging people to get the jab, Murthy assured that the current set of vaccines are highly effective against the virus.

"What we're seeing in LA County is concerning, this rise in cases. Unfortunately, we are seeing rises particularly among the unvaccinated in many parts of the country now and especially given the Delta variant," Murthy said.

"What the CDC did in its guidance about - close to two months ago now, is based on the science saying that your risk of getting sick or transmitting the virus was low if you were fully vaccinated. They gave communities and individuals the flexibility to make decisions about what to do with masks," he said.

Further, Murthy said that he is “concerned” about the increasing number of cases, particularly in parts of the country where the vaccination rates are low. However, he added that the “good news” is that among those who are fully vaccinated, there is still a “high degree” of protection, particularly from hospitalisations and deaths. “In fact, 99.5 per cent of the deaths that we're seeing right now from COVID-19 are among those who are unvaccinated," Dr Murthy said.

"So worry that we are seeing, in fact, significant increases among the unvaccinated. But the good news is the vaccinated are still highly protected," he added.

Over 160 million fully vaccinated in US

While speaking to the media outlet, Murthy said that in areas where there are low numbers of vaccinated people or where cases are rising, it is very reasonable for counties to take more mitigation measures, like the mask rules that you see coming out in Los Angeles. "And I anticipate that will happen in other parts of the country, too," he said. Murthy went on to say that people can make decisions and counties certainly have the right to put mitigation measures back in place.

Murthy said that the current set of vaccines were highly effective against COVID-19. He said that in the case of the mRNA vaccines, more than 90 per cent are effective in preventing symptomatic infection, but are not 100 per cent perfect. It is worth mentioning that so far, more than 160 million people in the US have been fully vaccinated.

(With inputs from PTI)



