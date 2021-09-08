COVID-19: Rutgers University Bars Unvaccinated Student From Attending 'virtual Classes'

A Rutgers University student recently said that he has been barred from taking virtual classes because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19. According to NY Post, Logan Hollar, who is pursuing an undergraduate degree in psychology from the New Jersey-based public university, said that he largely ignored the school’s Coronavirus mandate because all his classes were remote. However, he was logged out of his university’s email, related accounts and was told that he needed to be inoculated to attend classes even though he has no plans to go to the college in person.

Rutgers is the first major university in the US to mandate that students and faculty get vaccinated against the virus as a condition of setting foot on the campus grounds. As Hollar refused to get the jab, he was forced to miss classes that started September 1. He has also been warned that it could be weeks before a decision is reached on his application for an exemption to the vaccine mandate.

While speaking to NJ Advance Media, the 22-year-old said that now he probably has to transfer to a different university. Hollar said that he is not an at-risk age group and is healthy, therefore, he doesn’t think that the university should push the students. He also added that he doesn’t find COVID-19 scary at all.

Separately, Hollar’s stepfather, Keith Williams, who has been vaccinated, said that he is “dumbfounded” at Rutgers’ stance. While speaking to the media outlet, he said that he believes in science and vaccines but he is also “highly confident” that COVID-19 and its variants do not travel 'through computer monitors.' Williams said that Hollar chose to remove himself from the on-campus experience so he would not be vaccinated.

University continues to work with students

Meanwhile, Rutgers spokeswoman Dory Devlin, on the other hand, insisted that the university has provided “comprehensive information and direction” to students to meet the vaccine requirements. Devlin said that the university’s policy differentiates between a “fully online degree-granting program” and “classes that are fully remote,” however, part of a course requires students to be on campus.

Devlin told the media outlet that the staff continues to help students apply for waiver requests for medical or religious reasons. But she also conceded that they should expect a two-to-four-week turnaround time, during which students will not have access to university systems.

