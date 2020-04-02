COVID-19: Social Security Recipients In US Do Not Have To File Taxes

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the US Treasury Department has made a recent announcement in order to clear up some confusion among the people. The Treasury Department announced that Social Security recipients will not have to file a tax return if they wish to receive the economic stimulus payments by the government.

Payments made directly to their accounts

According to reports, the confusion was caused due to the issuing of an unclear guidance poster earlier in the week. But that confusion was cleared up by the Treasury Department on April 1 when it stated that Social Security recipients would automatically receive the money in accordance with the economic stimulus package being given out by the government.

As per reports, the Treasury Department will be using the information that it already has on file and thus Social Security recipients will not have to take any action. Those who receive social security directly in their bank account will receive the money from the stimulus package in the same way while the payments may take a bit longer for those that receive their payments through the mail.

The change came about after several lawmakers urged the Treasury Department to send the money directly of social security recipients. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri also tweeted criticizing the IRS.

Despite language Congress passed in #COVIDー19 relief bill to ensure Social Security beneficiaries would NOT have to file taxes to receive direct relief, IRS issued guidance saying seniors DO have to file taxes. That’s ridiculous. IRS should follow the law that Congress passed — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) April 1, 2020

Last week US President Donald Trump signed off on a $2 trillion stimulus bill which included money for direct payments. Individuals are eligible for $1,200 while couples can receive up to $2,400 plus $500 for every child.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)

