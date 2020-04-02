The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

COVID-19: Social Security Recipients In US Do Not Have To File Taxes

US News

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the US Treasury Department has made a recent announcement that social security recipients do not have to file taxes.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19: Social Security recipients do not have to file taxes

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the US Treasury Department has made a recent announcement in order to clear up some confusion among the people. The Treasury Department announced that Social Security recipients will not have to file a tax return if they wish to receive the economic stimulus payments by the government.

Payments made directly to their accounts

According to reports, the confusion was caused due to the issuing of an unclear guidance poster earlier in the week. But that confusion was cleared up by the Treasury Department on April 1 when it stated that Social Security recipients would automatically receive the money in accordance with the economic stimulus package being given out by the government.

As per reports, the Treasury Department will be using the information that it already has on file and thus Social Security recipients will not have to take any action. Those who receive social security directly in their bank account will receive the money from the stimulus package in the same way while the payments may take a bit longer for those that receive their payments through the mail.

Read: Coronavirus: Russian Plane With Medical Supplies Lands In US After Trump-Putin Call

Read: Trump Shares 'Most Foolish' Americans Survey Win With US Students Partying During COVID

The change came about after several lawmakers urged the Treasury Department to send the money directly of social security recipients. Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri also tweeted criticizing the IRS.

Last week US President Donald Trump signed off on a $2 trillion stimulus bill which included money for direct payments. Individuals are eligible for $1,200 while couples can receive up to $2,400 plus $500 for every child.

(Image Credit: Pixabay)

Read: US In Coronavirus Tailspin, Under-fire Trump Warns Iran Against Attacking Troops In Iraq

Read: Donald Trump's Administration Has Increased Frequency Of Airstrikes In Somalia: Reports

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
CAVEAT ON FOREIGN AID TO PM CARES
COVID-19
OWAISI ON NIZAMUDDIN CASE
pregnancy
WATCH: PREGNANCY Q&AS
Sharad Pawar
'NIZAMUDDIN MARKAZ CREATING IMPACT'
COVID-19
20 HOTSPOTS OF COVID-19 IN INDIA
Netizens
FANS EXCITED FOR KOHLI-KP TALK