COVID-19 Task Force Member Wants US To Be Better At Social Distancing, Trump Disagrees

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus, Dr Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House task force on the coronavirus, wants Americans to do better at social distancing. But US President Donald Trump apparently disliked the message and credited “the states that are doing an incredible job”. During the daily press conference of the coronavirus task force, Birx urged the citizens to practice social distancing and guidelines introduced by the US government. In her address, she also noted that in certain states, the outbreak curve drastically increased even after the government announced the first set of guidelines on March 16.

Now the coronavirus cases in the United States reached 245,442 and the death toll spiked to 6,098, Trump has extended the guidelines to another 30 days. However, since Brix urged Americans to be responsible as the fatal COVID-19 spreads from community to community and showcased the exponential growth in graphs with statistics of different states in the US, Trump came forward and lauded the states other than New York, New Jersey which are emerging as new hotspots of COVID-19.

Our goal over the next 30 days is to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus community by community. pic.twitter.com/rkQTfm2jh6 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 31, 2020

After being originated in China’s Wuhan in December 2019, the coronavirus has now claimed over 54,100 lives worldwide as of April 3. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 204 countries and has infected at least 1,030,199 people. Out of the total infections, 219,852 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives.

30-day guidelines for Americans

To further ramp-up the precautionary measures in the wake of the pandemic, Trump has issued a set of guidelines to be followed for 30 days to slow the spread of COVID-19. In a bid to combat what US President has called the “invisible enemy” and the number of deaths caused by the pathogen as “incredible”, he has now advised measures like staying at home, keeping children and older people safe.

Trump said, “The peak of this virus' death rate is likely to hit in two weeks. We must stay the course and keep following the guidelines. Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before the victory is won."

