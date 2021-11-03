COVID-19: Travellers Vaccinated With Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Can Enter US From Nov 8

Travellers fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin have now been given the green light to enter the United States from 8 November. The latest development comes after the World Health Organization (WHO) approved Covaxin for emergency use. The international health body stated that the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine was reviewed by WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on immunization (SAGE), and recommended the use of the vaccine in two doses, with an interval of four weeks, in all age groups 18 and above.

Following WHO’s approval, CDC press officer, Scott Pauley, told ANI, “CDC's travel guidance applies to FDA approved or authorized and WHO Emergency Use Listing vaccines and encompasses any new vaccines that may be added to either of those lists over time."

WHO approves COVAXIN

The US CDC acknowledged the WHO’s granting emergency use listing (EUL) to India’s indigenous vaccine. It is to mention that the Technical Advisory Group (TAG) recommended EUL status for Covaxin to the WHO. The TAG on 26 October had sought "additional clarifications" from the company for Covaxin to conduct a final "risk-benefit assessment" for Emergency Use Listing of the vaccine. The TAG-EUL is an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a COVID-19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.

The WHO's approval for Covaxin would facilitate international travel for those inoculated with it to countries where a vaccination certificate for WHO-approved vaccines is mandatory. It also opens avenues for Bharat Biotech to export Covaxin. It is worth noting that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India.

(With inputs from ANI)