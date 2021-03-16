COVID-19: US Based Pharma Company To Sell 100 Mn 'Made In India' Vaccine Doses

Pennsylvania-based biopharmaceutical company Ocugen plans to sell 100 million doses of ‘Made in India’ COVID-19 jab COVAXIN in the United States this year as a part of India’s diplomacy to the US, CEO Shankar Musunuri told CNBC Closing Bell in a televised interview. The eye health company located in Malvern will procure the vaccines from the world’s largest drug manufacturer India’s Bharat Biotech to launch a mass vaccination campaign across the US in the second quarter of 2021. India’s COVAXIN, which notably was administered to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on LIVE TV, has shown 81 percent efficacy post-2-dose regime in Phase 3 clinical trials in India, according to interim results.

In an interview with American Bazaar, Ocugen Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder Dr. Shankar Musunuri hailed partnership of his US-based firm with leading global vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech. He said that Ocugen entered into an agreement with Indian pharma company to co-develop, supply and commercialize Bharat’s Covaxin, a viron inactivated COVID-19 jab that will stand in distinction from other coronavirus vaccines in the US market. The Chester County firm, which comprises a highly credible scientific advisory board and vaccine experts from the US, will seek the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration FDA for distribution of India’s COVAXIN.

India's vaccine has 'broader appeal'

Meanwhile, India’s Bharat Biotech, which dons an outstanding reputation as a vaccine innovator with nearly 140 global patents, has received approval from Central Licensing Authority in India to distribute and sell the COVAXIN, with exception of restrictions of sale only within the country in case of emergency. India’s vaccine is typically an inactivated “traditional” type vaccine which potentially has a broader appeal, evaluations in the jab’s safety and immunogenicity data revealed. Ocugen’s collaboration with India’s Bharat Biotech leverages its vaccine expertise in the US, as already the US firm’s shares surged more than 425 percent year-to-date after the company got involved in India’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the US, according to CNBC index.