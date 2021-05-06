COVID-19: US CDC Predicts 'sharp Decline' In Hospitalisations, Deaths By July

The COVID-19 death toll and the rate of hospitalization in the United States will “fall sharply” by the end of July, research released by the CDC said Wednesday. Although, it warned about a “substantial increase” in hospital admission and fatalities among the unvaccinated population in coming weeks. Provided that the US ramped up the vaccination campaign and the public continued to adhere to the health safety measures, such as restricting the large public assembly and mixing with the unvaccinated crowd, current projections see COVID-19 cases remaining low, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

"The results remind us that we have a path out of this and models, once predicting grim news, now offer reasons to be quite hopeful for what the summer may bring," Walensky said during Wednesday's live streamed covid-19 briefing.

At a briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters that according to the recent studies, nationwide COVID-19 statistics will continue to trend downwards. These studies used the recent data to predict the COVID-19 spread trends in the month ahead, she said, adding that mask use and social distancing were a key contributor in keeping the figures low. Walensky continued that the average daily hospitalizations in the US are expected to dip by 9.5 percent, while the daily average deaths will decline by nearly 1 percent by July. Although, the CDC expressed concern over the models of the variant coronavirus strains. Even as the CDC director stressed that the jabs provided protection against the variants concerned, more people were needed to be vaccinated to see the impact.

Rates of #COVID19 are decreasing, but cases remain high in parts of the U.S. The 7-day average of new daily cases decreased 11.9% from the previous week. Get vaccinated. If you’re not fully vaccinated, continue practicing healthy habits. More: https://t.co/gp6X4zTnBT. pic.twitter.com/fEsElvHZJf — CDC (@CDCgov) May 5, 2021

"A sharp decline in cases was projected by July 2021," the study said, adding that there has been "a faster decline in the high-vaccination scenarios."

US plans to get 160 million jabbed by July 4

Encouraging the American citizens to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, White House COVID-19 Response Team Senior Adviser Andy Slavitt announced that citizens in the United States must simply send a mobile text message with their Zip (postal) code to GETVAXED and they will be directed to at least 3 vaccination locations where they can book an appointment. He stressed that the non-vaccinated population needed to step forward to achieve the goals laid out in a speech by President Joe Biden, who aims to get 70 percent of all Americans vaccinated with at least one shot. Biden, in a presser this past Tuesday told reporters that his administration will have close to 160 million Americans fully vaccinated by July 4. As per the CDC report, less than 45 percent of citizens were vaccinated against the COVID-19 as of May 5.