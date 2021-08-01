COVID-19: US CDC Warns Even Fully Vaccinated People Can Spread Infection Amid Delta Scare

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warned in an internal document that the Delta COVID-19 variant can be passed on even by vaccinated people. According to a CDC document, the Delta variant of coronavirus is as transmissible as Chickenpox and far more contagious than the common cold, Ebola, seasonal flu, etc. The authority added that the highly contagious Delta variant may cause more serious disease than previous COVID-19 strains.

Delta variant as transmissible as Chickenpox

The document, titled ‘Improving communications around vaccine breakthrough and vaccine effectiveness’, which was obtained by The New York Times, stated that the Delta variant required a new approach to help the public understand the danger. The US CDC warned in the document that unvaccinated people were more than 10 times more likely to become seriously ill or die than those who are vaccinated. It also acknoledged that the war against COVID-19 has changed due to the highly transmissible Delta variant. The CDC stated that the vaccinated people were 3-times less likely to become infected

The document further stated that in order to reduce the transmission of highly contagious delta variant, universal masking is necessary. The US health agency acknowledged that vaccines prevent severe disease, but maybe less effective at preventing infection or transmission. It recommended preventive measures included making vaccines mandatory for health care professionals to protect vulnerable people.

Earlier this week, US CDC Director Rochelle Walensky had called the Delta variant a "different beast" stating that its spread was way more dramatic than the previous variants. Walensky urged Americans to continue wearing masks indoors to protect themselves against COVID-19. The CDC director told CBS News that the new variant behind the rapid surge of the COVID-19 cases in the US is a “different kind of beast” to fight compared to the previous strains of the coronavirus. Walensky warned that there has been a significant increase in delta cases by 50% for the week of July 3.

COVID-19 situation in the US

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the US has reached 34,926,462, according to US CDC. The total number of fatalities reported due to coronavirus stands at 610,873. According to US CDC, 190,982,149 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine while 164,446,964 people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay