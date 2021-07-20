COVID-19: US Eases Travel Restrictions, Allows Vaccinated Americans To Travel To India

The United States (US) in its latest update has now eased its travel restrictions for its people. As per the new guidelines, the USA has now improved the travel advisory for India by lowering it from Level 4, which meant no travel at all to Level 3, which now urges people to reconsider their travel to India.

COID-19: US relaxes advisories to travel to India

The advisory by the US State Department said, "Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorised vaccine. Before planning any international travel, please review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers."

This advisory by the US State Department comes after the CDC issued Level 3 'Travel Health Notice' for India due to COVID-19. The CDC suggests that people reconsider travel to destinations that are classified as Level 3, and that if people travel there, they make sure that they are fully vaccinated. The updated advisory further asked its citizens to "exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism". In April, the US issued a level 4 travel health notice for India as the country was reeling under the second wave of COVID-19.

COVID-19 situation in US

As the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the US in April announced that those, who are fully vaccinated, can ditch their masks if alone or in a small group of vaccinated people. This announcement by the US State Department was made after the country had successfully vaccinated over 95 million Americans.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the United States has recorded over 35,018,600 positive cases, out of which, 29,406,202 have successfully recovered and 624,983 have died. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country is 4,987,415.

COVID-19 situation in India

India has so far recorded over 3,11,44,229 positive cases, out of which, 3,03,08,456 have successfully recovered and 4,14,108 have died. As per the latest information from the Ministry of Home and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in the past 24 hours, 38,164 new cases, 38,660 fresh recoveries and 449 deaths have been recorded. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 4,21,665.

(Image: AP, Unsplash- Fusion_Medical_Animation)