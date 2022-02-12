COVID-19: US' FDA Authorises New Antibody Drug That Targets Omicron Variant

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday issued an emergency use authorisation (EUA) for a new monoclonal antibody drug to fight the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. In a bid to restock America's arsenal against the latest variant of the novel virus, FDA approved the Bebtelovimab treatment, also known as Eli Lilly, for mild to moderate COVID patients. The drug is currently advised for adults and pediatric patients with positive COVID tests, the FDA said in a press release.

FDA issued an EUA for a new monoclonal antibody for the treatment of #COVID19 that retains activity against the omicron variant. https://t.co/JffIERTspM pic.twitter.com/oRzPaycGHO — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) February 11, 2022

The issuance of EUA of Bebtelovimab came after randomised, single-dose, Phase 2 clinical trials evaluated its efficacy. "Bebtelovimab works by binding to the spike protein of the virus that causes COVID-19, similar to other monoclonal antibodies that have been authorized for the treatment of high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 and shown a benefit in reducing the risk of hospitalization or death," the FDA said in its statement. Laboratory testing displayed that Bebtelovimab retains activity against both Omicron strains, including the BA.2 subvariant.

Following the trials, there was a considerable drop in rates of COVID-related hospitalisation and death through Day 29 seen in those who received Bebtelovimab alone or with other monoclonal antibodies were generally lower than the placebo rate reported in prior trials of other monoclonal antibodies in high-risk patients, FDA stated. As per Associated Press, Lilly began work on the said treatment last year. However, during the initial phase, tests revealed that its previous therapy was "ineffective" against the dominant Omicron variant.

Biden administration purchased 6,00,000 doses before FDA authorisation

Following the EUA, Lilly will begin shipping supplies to US state health authorities. According to reports, US President Joe Biden's administration had already purchased 6,00,000 doses before the FDA approved the drug treatment. As per reports, the contract for the new drug is worth $720 million.

Last month, FDA revoked EUA for two antibody treatments- Regeneron's antibody-drug and Lilly's. The medications had been the backbone against the COVID-19 Delta variant. With the new COVID strain, a myriad of existing drugs like Pfizer, Merck, and GlaxoSmithKline remained ineffective.

As the US continues to clock over 1 lakh daily COVID cases, FDA's drug center director Dr. Patricia Cavazzoni, said the emergency use authorisation of Bebtelovimab is an "important step in meeting the need for more tools to treat patients as new variants of the virus continue to emerge."

(Image: AP)