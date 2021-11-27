COVID-19: US Imposes Travel Ban From South Africa, 7 Other Nations Over 'Omicron' Variant

US President Joe Biden On Friday, November 26, ordered further travel restrictions on countries in Southern Africa, joining efforts by other governments to try to halt the spread of a potentially lethal new COVID-19 variant. In a tweet, he reiterated his call for global vaccinations to comnbat the pandemic. It is to mention that the travel ban was announced after Biden's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, stated that COVID strain found in South Africa had not yet arrived in the United States.

Speaking with CNN on Friday, he said that the variant has "some mutations that are raising some concern," notably about the speed with which it spreads and whether it would render existing antibodies, vaccines, and treatments less effective and the medical experts are striving to solve these problems. However, AP reported citing senior administration officials that the US government will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other nations beginning Monday. Biden described the decision as a "precautionary measure until we have more information".

Biden, in a statement, said, “As we move forward, we will continue to be guided by what the science and my medical team advises. The news about this new variant should make clearer than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations.”

US health officials speak to SA counterparts about the new variant

On Friday, American health officials spoke with their South African counterparts to obtain medical and scientific data about the newly identified variant, according to the AP. The administration is still in contact with health experts in southern Africa in order to understand more about the variant. The travel limitations imposed by the US apply to Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi, in addition to South Africa. According to administration officials, the ban does not apply to American citizens and lawful permanent residents, but they must still test negative before travelling to the United States. The mutated virus, now known as Omicron, was classified as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, on Friday, as many countries pushed to restrict travel from the region. Earlier in the day, countries across Europe, as well as Canada, halted air travel from South African nations.

