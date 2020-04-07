COVID-19: US Nurse Demonstrates How Germs Can Spread While Wearing Gloves

A Michigan nurse made an elaborate video to demonstrate the concept of “cross-contamination” as people are depending on gloves to avoid germs in the time of a pandemic. In the video, Molly Lixey said that many people are wearing gloves to prevent the contagion while venturing out in public places which is not enough to ward off the threat.

“I am seeing a lot of people out in public wearing gloves right now. That's great. If you want to wear gloves, that's all fine and well. You absolutely can. But I want to remind you of a little thing called cross-contamination,” said Molly.

'There is some science'

The nurse then demonstrates the danger of wearing gloves as an alternative to frequently washing your hands. She used paint representing germs and explained how it can transfer to the gloves and then to your phone or anything else you touch while shopping. She said that gloves can not work as a substitute for washing hands frequently.

“So, do whatever makes you feel safe but remember, there is some science here. Go ahead, wear your gloves but you need to clean your hands all the time. Don't touch your face. Don't touch your dirty phone. Secondly, throw your gloves in the trash," Molly said in the video.

A similar video was shared by an NHS doctor on TikTok explaining why gloves are not useful to protect yourself from the pandemic. Dr Karan Ragarajan, an NHS surgeon, took to TikTok to create a video to show how wearing gloves could further jeopardize the fight against COVID-19.

In the video, Dr Rangarajan urged not to wear gloves while going out saying the gloves accumulate germs because you are not washing your hands. Rangarajan reminded that a person will be touching the steering wheel with the same pair of gloves spreading the germs all over and one might touch his/her face accidentally transferring the germs to the body.

