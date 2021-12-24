COVID-19: US Relaxes Isolation Rules For Healthcare Workers After Steep Rise In Cases

The new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa, continues to rise in the United States, prompting the US government to take measures to combat the rise of fresh COVID cases. On Thursday, federal officials relaxed the COVID restrictions for healthcare workers in the US, as per the reports of AP News.

The decision comes after the concern that a fresh COVID outbreak might overload the US hospitals. Health experts have warned that the country will see a significant high of COVID cases in the early months of 2022.

The new measures suggest that the healthcare workers will now be able to return to work after 7 days and not 10 days if they test negative and do not exhibit symptoms. The new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance says that the isolation period can be reduced to 5 days too. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement that as the healthcare community expects a rise in patients due to the omicron variant, and the CDC is hence modifying its recommendations.

The US was considering lowering the 10-day quarantine period

Isolation is intended to keep infected people away from uninfected people in order to prevent the virus from spreading further. CDC expert explained that the first day of the isolation period should come immediately after a positive test. According to AP News, the CDC stated that modification comes only days after White House Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci’s statement that the US was considering lowering the 10-day quarantine period for asymptomatic healthcare workers.

Health-care workers with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic can now return to work after 7 days once they test negative, and that time could be reduced further if there is a staffing shortage, according to Hill. Also, if the healthcare professionals have received both COVID-19 vaccine doses and also the booster, they are not required to quarantine. Many health officials have suggested that the Omicron variant is more contagious but less severe than other variants like Delta.

Delta Air Lines has asked the CDC to ease quarantine restrictions

The guidelines currently only apply to healthcare workers. However, the proposals have been given for similar guidelines in other sectors. The CEO of Delta Air Lines has asked the CDC to ease quarantine restrictions for general public who are completely vaccinated but develop breakthrough COVID-19 infections, and proposed a 5-day isolation, according to Hil.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP/ Pixabay