US: COVID-19 Death Toll Nears 150,000, Records 10,000 Fatalities In 11 Days

The United States has recorded close to 10,000 virus-related deaths in the last 11 days. According to the John Hopkins coronavirus resource centre, the United States has reported 4,352,304 positive cases and 149,260 virus-related deaths. Making the country the epicentre of the virus in the world, the US currently has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. On July 28 the US recorded 1,300 deaths making it the single highest one-day increase since the month of May. The United States also saw an increase of over 64,000 virus cases on July 28.

States prevented from re-opening

According to reports, many US states had previously begun the process of reopening their economies, but a recent spike in cases in states like Arizona, California, Florida and Texas have overwhelmed hospitals in those states and forced the states to re-evaluate the re-opening of their economies which were put under lockdown in the month of March and April in an effort to control the virus.

As per reports, the state of Texas has recorded 4,000 coronavirus deaths this month alone, followed by Florida which has recorded 2,690 virus-related deaths. California, the most populous state in the United States has recorded 2,500 coronavirus death this month. Currently, the states of New York and New Jersey have recorded the most number of overall virus deaths with a death toll of 32,653 and 15,825 respectively.

Trump advocates Hydroxychloroquine again

US President Donald Trump has been heavily criticized by the media for his handling of the coronavirus, recently the US President once again went against the advice of his health officials and advocated for hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug can be used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Donald Trump cited recent studies on HCQ by Henry Ford Health Institute and Yale University and said that people were against the drug only because he was recommending it. He further added that he had the drug for 14 days and was absolutely fine.

