US States File COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Plans To CDC Without Plans To Pay: Report

On October 19, several states across the US filed for the coronavirus vaccine distribution plans, however, there hasn’t been any funding channeled by the Feds to pay for those vaccines yet, state officials told sources of US’ CNN. While the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed last week, October 16 as the deadline to turn in the distribution proposals, the states still do not have federal money to make the COVID-19 vaccine available to the state population.

In a televised interview with CNN, James Blumenstock, senior vice president for pandemic response and recovery at the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials said that the administration had no capability to fund the imminent implementation of the plan despite the distribution plan in place as they still do not have the required federal money to do so. Further, Blumenstock said, earlier, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paid the individual states some $200 million to roll out the preparedness for the vaccine campaign, adding, that it is going to be a humungous one and would need tremendous funding.

Blumenstock mentioned asking the US Congress for $8.4 billion funding into the program to help the states for distribution of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine to one and all, first and foremost the vulnerable, but that hadn’t accomplished. If the US states had initiated the funding today, it would still stretch the campaign for days to start as each jurisdiction in the US will have to be separately funneled money, he added. Meanwhile, a separate challenge, according to director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, would be to have all and sundry inoculated.

Dr. Fauci regrets hurdles in distribution

In a live-streamed interview on CNN with Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Fauci said that the vulnerable and the population at the highest risk of contracting the coronavirus had to be administered at least one shot of the vaccine. He added the younger population could still wait, but the elderly had to be agreed to take a safe and effective vaccine for prevention against the severity of the disease and deaths. Further, at an event for the National Academy of Medicine Fauci reiterated a similar problem, saying, vaccine distribution to those that need across all states has to be ensured. It would be a shame, Fauci said, if there was a safe vaccine and there was a hindrance in wide distribution to those in need due to funds or any other reason.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told NBC’s Meet the Press that this vaccine distribution dilemma has hit the US vaccine when there's a sudden surge of coronavirus positivity rate and rising caseload trajectory across several states in the US. The next few months will be the “darkest of the pandemic" he warned, indicating the officials had to come up with a feasible plan.

