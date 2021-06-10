COVID-19: US To Donate 500 Million Pfizer Doses To 92 Low & Lower Middle-income Countries

The Biden administration is purchasing 500 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to donate it to countries worldwide, the White House said on June 10. The White House said that vaccines will be shipped in August 2021 to 92 low and lower middle-income countries. The United States will distribute 200 million doses by the end of this year and the remaining 300 million will be delivered in the first half of 2022.

US to donate 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

President Joe Biden will outline the plans about donation of 500 million doses of vaccine around the globe at the G7 summit. Biden will also call on fellow G7 leaders to do their part in contributing to the "global supply of safe and effective vaccines." The US will donate vaccines to 92 low and lower middle-income countries and economies as defined by Gavi’s COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) and the African Union. White House said that the United States has contributed two billion dollars to COVAX and is supporting local production capacity abroad for safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines.

The White House said that President Biden has been clear that "borders cannot keep this pandemic at bay" and has vowed that our nation will be the arsenal of vaccines. The donation of vaccine doses will protect the people around the world against the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden on June 9 told American Service member that "We have to end COVID-19, not just at home which we’re doing but everywhere". He added that the effort "requires coordinated, multilateral action", according to AP. Jake Sullivan, National Security Advisor on June 9 told reporters that Biden at the G7 will join with his fellow leaders to lay out a plan to end the COVID-19 pandemic with further specific commitments towards that end.

IMAGE: AP