COVID-19: US To Double And Accelerate Order Of Pfizer Antiviral Pills, Says Joe Biden

As United States registered record one million cases of the COVID-19 driven by the highly mutated Omicron variant of concern, President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday, January 4, that he was doubling United States' order of Pfizer antiviral pills from 10 million to 20 million, adding that the delivery will be accelerated from September to June. "We may need even more. That's the estimate we need right now," Biden said at a White House press conference, noting that the pills are expected to reduce the hospitalizations and deaths.” He stressed, “They’re a game changer."

Last month, the US Food and Drug Administration [FDA] granted emergency authorization for Pfizer's antiviral pill, Paxlovid for Americans as young as 12 and those at "high risk for progression to severe COVID-19." Pfizer has claimed in a statement that its pill was 89% effective against preventing severe COVID-19 infection and death among the vulnerable population and those with comorbidity as the medication blocks replication of the virus in lungs. Biden announced spike in the COVID-19 pill delivery as the health officials warned that a peak of a fast-spreading Omicron surge is still to come in the weeks ahead, despite 1,080,211 cases.

Significant spike of COVID cases in hospital admissions in US

While Omicron caused mild symptoms, US has witnessed a significant spike in the number of hospital admissions as Omicron cases doubled and tripled like wildfire in a short period of time. US is now facing a facing "almost a vertical increase" in cases and not a gradual rising trajectory, warned the Biden’s top medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci in televised remarks.

There are currently two newly authorized pills to protect against severe infection, one Pfizer’s coronavirus pill, Paxlovid, and the other Merck’s molnupiravir. Both the pills, when taken orally, have shown reduced hospitalization or even death in case of a severe COVID-19 infection. Medical experts suggest that the pills must be taken as soon as possible in case of a symptomatic infection once any of the signs of COVID-19 start showing.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said at a press conference that he has a “very high level of confidence” that the company’s COVID-19 pill is effective against the highly mutated Omicron variant. “The good news when it comes to our treatment, it was designed with that in mind, it was designed with the fact that most mutations are coming in the spikes,” Bourla said earlier at CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”