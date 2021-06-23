COVID-19: US Vaccinates 70% Of Adults Aged 30+ With 1 Dose, To Now Focus On Younger Groups

The White House officials announced that more than 70 per cent of Americans aged 30 or above have been inoculated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In what comes as an achievement of the superpower, the US has met President Joe Biden's goal of 70 per cent of Americans receiving one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

In an official statement, the White House official clarified that even as Biden's administration is set to fall short of reaching the goal of giving a shot to the same percentage of all American adults by Independence Day, more than 70 per cent aged above 30 or older have been vaccinated with one shot at least.

"Redoubling focus to vaccinate Americans aged 18-26": White House

Reportedly, the Biden administration is releasing new data indicating their expectation to administer 70 per cent of Americans aged 27 or older with at least one shot of COVID-19 vaccine by the July 4 holiday. According to a White House official, the administration is set to redouble their focus on vaccinating younger Americans in the age bracket of 18-26, who have proven to be least likely to get a vaccine when its available for them.

The White House said attaining President Biden's vaccination policy's goals is not as imperative as the pace of the nation's reopening, which is exceeding even its own internal projections as the overwhelming majority of the nation's most vulnerable people are completely vaccinated and cases and deaths are at their lowest since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nationwide rate of new vaccination has plummeted hastily over the past month even as shots have become more available, with fewer than 300,00 Americans receiving their first dose per day on an average. While Americans with a higher risk of COVID-19 complications are vaccinated, according to data shared by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, only 53 per cent aged between 25-39 have received one dose. "Among those 18-24, it's 47 per cent," it informed.

"What we've seen, as we've dug into the data, is that there is a big gap between individuals 25 and over, and 18 to 25, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on June 21. That means that's an area we need to continue to work on."

On not being able to meet the desired ambitious goal, Jen Psaki said, "Early on, to hesitancy we were seeing in communities of colour or some more conservative communities."

"But again, we are on — we are already meeting the goal of vaccinating with one dose 70 per cent of Americans 30 years of age and older. And we are working toward meeting it for all adults as soon as possible," she added.

