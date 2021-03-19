COVID-19: US Will Achieve 100 Million Vaccinations Target This Week, Says Biden

The United States will hit a 100 million vaccination milestone on Friday, which according to the White House, is ahead of the scheduled target and the figures were achieved several weeks in advance. US President Joe Biden hailed the nationwide inoculation efforts saying that his government delivered what was promised. In a virtual address, Biden said that he is proud to announce that just 58 days in office, his administration has met the goal of administering 100 million shots in people’s arms.

“When you get your opportunity, get the vaccine,” the US president appealed, touting the 100-day mass inoculation campaign as being ‘way ahead of schedule’. The US Food and Drug Administration has currently approved at least 3 vaccines for emergency use, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and Moderna, of which Biden plans to loan 2.5 million doses to Mexico and 1.5 million doses to Canada. “Ensuring our neighbours can contain the virus is a mission-critical step, is mission critical to ending the pandemic,” White House Press secretary Jen Psaki told a presser.

The United States has not yet approved the use of Oxford manufactured AstraZeneca vaccines. In a release, the White House, however, stated that it will ship nearly seven million of the AstraZeneca doses to the vulnerable nations as Biden reeled under pressure from the WHO and other developed nations to release the vaccines for poorer nations of the world.

Tomorrow, we’re going to hit a big milestone: 100 million shots in people’s arms. pic.twitter.com/Cj65chMhJJ — President Biden (@POTUS) March 19, 2021

Vaccine for all 'by end of May'

Earlier last month, the Biden administration dramatically ramped up the vaccinations converting the football stadiums, major league ballparks, fairgrounds, and convention centers into the inoculation centers to speed up the rollout. Many states ran the operations 24 hours to meet the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention goals of vaccinating at least 85 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity. President Joe Biden, earlier at a press conference, said that by the end of May, all Americans will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. he pledged that the federal government will have enough doses to inoculate roughly 300 million American citizens.