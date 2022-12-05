COVID-19 Virus Leaked From Wuhan Lab: US-based Scientist Claimed In His New Book

The dark clouds of COVID-19 pandemic are still hovering around as infection cases are getting reported from various parts of the globe. Over the years, there have been debates over the origin of the virus, which has taken numerous lives all over the world. On Saturday, a US-based scientist made a big revelation that COVID -19 was a “man-made virus” that leaked from Chinese facilities. Dr. Andrew Huff, who worked for a New York-based non-profit organisation, has worked at the controversial research lab located in Wuhan, China. The latest revelations by Huff have stirred a storm since the origin of the virus is still a matter of debate.

The controversial assertion by Dr. Huff came before the release of his new book ‘The Truth About Wuhan’.’ On Saturday, Dr. Huff told The Sun, that “COVID was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.” The lab in Wuhan has been at the center of the storm as many questioned the origin of the COVID-19 virus. However, both the Chinese administration and the lab have denied such allegations time and again. In a copy of Huff’s book acquired by The Sun, he claimed, “EcoHealth Alliance and foreign laboratories did not have the adequate control measures in place for ensuring proper biosafety, biosecurity, and risk management, ultimately resulting in the lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.” Huff was the former Vice President of EcoHealth Alliance, a New York-based non-profit organisation that is involved in the study of infectious diseases.

‘China knew from day one': Huff’s massive revelations in his new book

According to The Sun, Huff in his new book accused the US government of “funding of coronavirus in China.” Huff said, “China’s gain-of-function experiments were carried out with lax security, which led to a leak at the Wuhan lab.” In his book, Huff claimed that China “knew from day one” that the COVID-19 virus was a “genetically engineered agent.” He then went on to add, “The US government is to blame for the transfer of dangerous biotechnology to the Chinese.” The sensational revelation by the US-based scientist emerges amidst the rise in evidence that suggested that the COVID-19 virus was leaked from the lab. According to the Daily Mail, in 2019, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of the World Health Organization told European politicians that the origin of the virus “could be a catastrophic accident”. In October, a newly released investigative report from both ProPublica and a Senate committee alludes to similar assertions. While the Chinese administration had vehemently denied these allegations before, it’ll be interesting to see how the new revelations will be played out.