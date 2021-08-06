COVID-19: Wall Street Divided Over Working From Office As Delta Variant Spreads

The highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant has placed a cloud of uncertainty and confusion among Wall Street companies and employees.

An incident depicting this COVID induced commotion on Wall Street would be employees returning to work at Morgan Stanley's Times Square offices on Tuesday despite the company warning employees to maintain distance after two of their colleagues tested positive for COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Some employees deliberated if the corporation would start mandating the use of masks in its offices. Notably, only fully vaccinated persons are allowed to enter the offices.

Wall Street divided over working from offices

According to a source acquainted with the situation, the episode depicts a whirlwind of confusion on Wall Street as banks summon staff back to their towers at the time the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads.

Executives are grappling with how to calibrate responses if the mutation demonstrates its capacity to jump between vaccinated people and company policies are deviating more than ever in an industry that was already divided about returning to work from offices post the pandemic.

Presently, some companies like the Goldman Sachs Group and JP Morgan Chase & Co. are requesting their employees to return t work from offices. Other companies are treading more carefully. Morgan Stanley has ordered vaccinations in its offices and is yet to decide a return date for its employees. Some companies are stalling the return process while implementing new security measures.

But, despite having a cautious approach and refusing to establish a return date for its employees, the CEO of Morgan Stanley, James Gorman recently told that he would be "very disappointed" if they did not return by Labor Day in early September.

Two perspectives

Two perspectives are reflected in the fractures. Some people believe there is no incentive to rush to the office now that Wall Streeters have demonstrated that they can make a profit even while working from home. However, there is concern among senior associates that traders and dealmakers, who are known for crosstalk across rows of workstations, won't be able to do their jobs remotely.

This trajectory has shifted dramatically in recent days. Significant firms like BlackRock Inc., Wells Fargo & Co., Citigroup Inc., and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. have modified their policies in response to the Delta variant spread.

BlackRock and Wells Fargo have postponed plans for US workers to return to work for roughly a month, until October. Citigroup has reintroduced the usage of masks among its employees.