COVID-19: Washington Extends State Of Emergency Until March 31, 2021

On December 18, the US state of Washington extended the state of emergency until March 31, 2021, due to a surge in the COVID-19 transmission rate. Making an official announcement, the DC Mayor’s office said in a statement that Mayor Muriel Bowser issued orders to "pause various activities in the District from 10 pm, on Wednesday [03:00 on Thursday, GMT], December 23, 2020, until Friday, January 15, 2021, at 5 am", adding that the state of health emergency was extended till until the next year. Bowser added that the emergency would be extended in view of the drastic post-Thanksgiving surge that the state is witnessing.

Due to the fear of overwhelming the hospital capacities, the state announced that it was reviewing the last two weeks' data to bend the trajectory from the new confirmed cases that are calculated at 468.4 new cases per 100,000 people. “We’re in sort of a precarious position right now,” State Health Officer Kathy Lofy said during a press briefing. “We’re seeing positive signals in the changes people have made to their lives but we are not done yet,” he added. Lofy, meanwhile, added that the hospital bed occupancy was shrinking at a faster pace than witnessed since the first wave hit in the US. Meanwhile, Washington’s Secretary of Health John Wiesman addressed the presser, saying, that the people needed to ensure that they do not gather in-person for upcoming holidays to stem the pandemic’s third wave. “We have not plateaued,” Wiesman warned at a live-streamed address.

Read: Hospital Fire Kills 8 COVID-19 Patients At ICU In Turkey

Read: Pompeo Accuses China Of Spreading COVID Misinformation, Says CCP 'putting World At Risk'

Today, I issued Mayor's Order 2020-127 to pause various activities in DC from 10 p.m., on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 until Friday, January 15, 2021, at 5 a.m. Additionally, the Order extends the state of emergency and public health emergency for DC through March 31, 2021. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 19, 2020

Fatalities dropped by 13

According to The Washington State Department of Health tally, the state recorded 3,693 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, meanwhile, fatalities dropped by 13 recorded a day previously to zero as of December 18. The death toll in the state now stands at a total of 3,168. Similarly, with confirmed cases exceeding New York, the first wave epicentre, the state of California shattered the single-day record as the hospitalizations reached a grim milestone and the ICUs were overwhelmed with COVID patients. Speaking at a press conference, California Governor Gavin Newsom said, “This is not something to be trifled with. Think about what the January number may look like if we continue [this way].”

Read: Sydney-Hobart Yacht Race Canceled After New COVID Outbreak

Read: There May Not Be A Second Peak Of COVID-19 In India: Experts

(Image Credit: AP)