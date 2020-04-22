COVID-19: Westchester County Residents Sue WHO Over Global Response To Pandemic

The residents of one of the first hotspots of deadly coronavirus in the United States, Westchester County have sued the World Health Organisation on April 20 over the negligence in covering up the pandemic and ineffective global response. According to reports, three residents of the suburban New York City have accused the United Nations health agency of failing to declare the COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic in a more timely manner and regulating China’s response in the preliminary stage of the crisis. The New Yorkers also accused the WHO of being incapable of providing treatment for guidelines and suggestions to the members on how to respond to the health crisis like when to impose travel restrictions.

The lead plaintiffs of the suit filed in the federal court in White Plains, New York, are Richard Kling, a doctor, Steve Rotker and Gennaro Purchia. Even though China was not named one of the defendants of the case, the New Yorkers also accused the government of the mainland for hiding the full severity of the COVID-19 outbreak. According to international media reports, WHO has not yet responded to the suit that apparently seeks unspecified damages for WHO’s “incalculable” damages that impacted over 750,000 adults in the Westchester county. The plaintiffs reportedly also claim that they were “injured and damaged by WHO’s negligent conduct”.

Political spin to COVID-19 outbreak

In a political spin to the global health crisis, while major European and Western countries have joined the bandwagon of criticising the Chinese government, US President Donald Trump had even called the coronavirus as “Chinese Virus”. Further targetting the UN health agency, Trump had stopped funding to the organisation after accusing it to be “China Centric”. However, WHO has claimed that it has "nothing to hide" and refuted the allegations. Meanwhile, as of April 21, coronavirus has infected over 2.5 million people around the world and the death toll has spiked to 177,662. US is also the most severely hit country of the COVID-19 disease as per the number of cases outside China with over 819,164 confirmed cases and 45,340 casualties, but New York has emerged as the deadliest hotspot of the disease. As of April 21, New York City has recorded 139,385 cases with over 10,600 casualties.

