COVID-19: White House 'disappointed' With China For Rejecting WHO's 2nd Virus Origin Probe

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday slammed China for rejecting a fresh World Health Organisation (WHO) probe into the origins of COVID-19. While speaking to reporters at a White House briefing, Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden administration is "deeply disappointed" by China's rejection. Declaring that China's position is irresponsible and frankly, dangerous, the White House press secretary said that alongside other member states around the world, the US will continue to call for China to provide the needed access for data and samples.

Jen Psaki said, "This is critical, so we can understand, to prevent the next pandemic. This is about saving lives in the future and it is not a time to be stonewalling."

US expresses disappointment with China

Reacting to China's position Psaki said it was clear the country "isn't living up to their obligations" on investigating the pandemic and said Biden will shift focus to a global campaign to launch a "multilateral effort and support for putting pressure" on China to increase transparency.

She further said that the multilateral approach would be a "big focus" of Biden's strategy in engaging with China more broadly. Warning that it is not just the US calling for this, Jen Psaki said, "As a part of our renewed engagement and our efforts to build a coalition of support around the world with allied and partners, we are joined by the international community on this."

This statement from the US comes after the World Health Organisation earlier this month had proposed the second phase of studies into the origins of the Coronavirus in China, including audits of laboratories and markets in the city of Wuhan, calling for transparency from authorities. However, China had rejected the WHO proposal with Zeng Yixin, who is a vice minister of China's National Health Commission (NHC), telling reporters that the WHO's plan "disregards common sense and defies science." Zeng had reiterated China's position that some data could not be completely shared due to privacy concerns.

China calls on WHO to expand probe to other nations

WHO proposed the second phase of COVID-19 origin after in May, the US President Joe Biden had ordered aides to find answers to questions over the origin saying that the American intelligence agencies were pursuing the contested theories potentially including the possibility of a leak from Chinese laboratory. However, in a news conference, Zeng along with other Chinese experts have called on the UN health agency to expand the origin-tracing efforts beyond China onto other nations.

Meanwhile, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had said that he hoped for better cooperation and access to data from China regarding the lab leak hypothesis. He said, "I was a lab technician myself, I’m an immunologist, and I have worked in the lab, and lab accidents happen" while noting the "premature rush" to rule out the theory that the coronavirus leaked from a Chinese government lab in Wuhan.

(Image: Geralt, PIxabay, AP)