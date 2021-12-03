COVID: Biden Announces Launch Of Hundreds Of Family Vaccination Clinics Amid Omicron Scare

As the tally of COVID-19 new variant Omicron infections surged to eight in the US, President Joe Biden announced that his administration will be launching hundreds of family vaccination centres to bolster immunisation in the country. The vaccination centres will provide regular jabs as well as a third, booster dose to all. Earlier this month, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave a green light to the administration of booster shots to all American adults.

Speaking at the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Thursday, Biden said, “Today I'm announcing that we're going to launch hundreds of new family vaccination clinics across the country. These sites will offer vaccinations for the whole family in one stop. Children can get vaccinated, parents can get vaccinated and get their first or second shots, or their booster shots.” According to the American leader, the clinics would be set up inside community health centres and other local locations. He added that many of the clinics would also be mobile in a bid to be more accessible to remote communities.

President Biden gives remarks at NIH on the White House’s strategy for fighting #COVID19 this winter. Watch live: https://t.co/OP97SaldjA — NIH (@NIH) December 2, 2021

COVID-19 in the US

New York is the fourth most infected state in America with more than 2,821,149 cases and 58,162 fatalities reported as of now. Meanwhile, despite a robust vaccination program, the US continues to remain the most affected country in the world reporting over 49,697,469 cases and 806,348 fatalities. In a statement, CDC has warned that “COVID-19 tends to be milder in children compared with adults, but it can make children very sick and lead to hospitalisation or even death."

Who has been detected with Omicron?

The US announced its first Omicron case on Wednesday, December 1 after a fully vaccinated man who had recently returned from South Africa tested positive. The man was a resident of California. The authorities have so far provided details of four persons who have tested positive for the new variant in New York. They include a 67-year-old woman from Suffolk County, two from Queens and one from Brooklyn. Notably, out of the eight persons confirmed to contract Omicron in the US, one is without any international travel history, implying that the virus may be circulating inside the country.

