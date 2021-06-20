COVID: Biden Raises Concern Over 'deadlier' Delta Variant, Urges People To Get Vaccinated

The United States President Joe Biden has raised concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19 that is highly transmissible and "particularly dangerous for young people". In a press conference at the White House, Biden urged the Americans to get vaccinated to protect themselves against these variants. He said that the unvaccinated people are more vulnerable to new variants.

"It’s a variant that is more easily transmissible, potentially deadlier, and particularly dangerous for young people," Biden said.

Speaking at the White House, Biden warned about the impact of the Delta variant on the unvaccinated. Biden also stressed the need for more Americans to receive COVID-19 vaccine as the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) is more transmissible and more people die when they are not vaccinated. He said that as per data, "unvaccinated people are at risk of getting seriously ill or dying or spreading it". Biden said that young people can protect themselves against the virus is by getting inoculated.

"The Delta variant can cause more people to die in areas where people have not been vaccinated," US President Joe Biden said in the news conference.

When asked about the return of lockdown in the US, Joe Biden said that he does not believe the Delta variant of the coronavirus will return the United States to a lockdown as people in the US have already been vaccinated. The US President stressed that the hospitalizations and deaths are down in the areas where people have been vaccinated. He added that hospitalizations are not going down in the areas with lower vaccination rates.

Biden said that if you have taken one dose of vaccine, take the second dose and if you have not been vaccinated, get inoculated with first dose of vaccine. During the press conference, Biden also announced that 300 million vaccine shots have been administered in the 150 days since he took office. The remarks of Biden come at a time when there is less time left for them to achieve their target of partially vaccinating 70 per cent of American adults by July 4.

The Director of Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rochelle Walensky on June 19 also raised concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19 which was first detected in India. She said that the Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2 is likely to become the dominant strain of coronavirus in the United States. Speaking at an interview with ABC network, the top health expert said that the B.1.617.2 variant was “hyper transmissible”. She, however, asserted that the vaccines were “working well” and asked Americans to get their two shots to be immunized against the “worrisome” mutation.

