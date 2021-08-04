COVID: CDC Issues A New Eviction Moratorium Until October 3 In High-risk Areas Of The USA

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) issued a new eviction moratorium on residential evictions in areas with high COVID-19 infections. The order targets specific areas of the country where cases are rapidly rising, which likely would be aggravated by mass evictions. The order that the CDC has issued will be effective until October 3.

The order applies in United States counties experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels of COVID-19. The eviction moratorium allows additional time for rent relief to reach renters and to increase vaccination rates further. The CDC Director Dr Rochelle Walensky informed that the emergency of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has led to a rapid rise in cases. Walensky added that the moratorium was aimed to keep people in their homes and out of the areas where COVID-19 was spreading.

"The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated", said Dr Rochelle Walensky in the statement. "This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads", added Walensky.

The CDC cited survey data that approximately that 6.9 million renters were behind on their rent in June. The CDC mentioned that if the moratorium is not in place, a new wave of evictions could occur in late summer and early fall, increasing the rapid transmission of COVID-19 in high-risk areas. Speaking at the White House on August 3, US President Joe Biden said he sought experts' opinions as to whether the Supreme Court would approve the measure. He added that the constitutional scholarship believed that it's not likely to pass "constitution muster". Biden acknowledged the legal risks of moving ahead with a new moratorium but said it would probably give renters some "additional time" if the moratorium gets challenged in the court.

"The bulk of the constitutional scholarship says that it’s not likely to pass constitutional muster. Number one. But there are several key scholars who think that it may and it’s worth the effort", Biden said. "But, at a minimum, by the time it gets litigated, it will probably give some additional time while we’re getting that $45 billion out to people who are, in fact, behind in the rent and don’t have the money. That’s why it was passed in the act that we passed in the beginning of my administration, and it went to the states", Biden added.

IMAGE: AP/Pixabay