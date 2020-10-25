'COVID, COVID, COVID': Trump Slams Media, Says 'too Focused On Pandemic'

In a fresh attempt of downplaying the coronavirus threat post a few weeks into his recovery, US President Donald Trump, who had earlier said that the US was “rounding the turn” with respect to coronavirus case counts, now lambasted media saying, “COVID, COVID, COVID.” Addressing a pro-MAGA crowd, trump slammed the US and worldwide news network’s coronavirus pandemic coverage to the cheering audience that held red "Lumbees for Trump" placards in North Carolina.

"That's all I hear about now. Turn on the TV, 'Covid, Covid, Covid, Covid,” the US President said at a campaign rally in Lumberton, North Carolina, in what the White House called to honour Lumbee Tribe, the largest Native American tribe in North Carolina and east of the Mississippi River in the US.

Meanwhile, as the US recorded the highest single-day jump in the COVID-19 cases and fears of a second wave across several states loomed largely, US President said, "We're doing great, our numbers are incredible.” Tump’s comments come as chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, Marc Short, tested positive for coronavirus on October 24. Pence's spokesman said in a statement last night that another senior adviser to Pence had also tested positive for COVID-19. “Short began quarantining,” Pence spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a live-streamed address to the media.

Trump slams TV pollsters

Meanwhile, US President Trump attacked his democratic Presidential contender Joe Biden, mocking his drive-thru rallies, slamming media once more for the national polling, saying, it telecasted trailing Joe Biden "enormously" two weeks ahead of the 2020 elections. "You know, when I get them in my favour, I like them. When they come in my favour, I repeat them all the time. I say they're great. When they're not in my favour, I won't discuss that,” Trump said about the pollsters on television news channels.

