COVID: Fauci Debunks Vaccine Myths About ‘infertility’, Says 'no Indication,' Whatsoever

There is no indication, whatsoever, or even any mechanistic feasibility that the COVID-19 vaccine might affect fertility among those that receive the jab, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said in his televised remarks with CNN on Wednesday. Citing the threats of ‘long COVID’ that could even affect the children, Fauci asked citizens to get their kids inoculated with the second shot as he stressed that if children are affected, they are likely to suffer with the persistent symptoms. US’ top infectious diseases expert assured parents to vaccinate the children aged between 5 and 11 saying that in the US, approximately 1.8 million kids aged five to 12 were confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus, and at least 143 COVID-19-related deaths among kids were registered in the US through October.

Fauci’s remarks came as earlier, FDA also confirmed that there have been 8622 COVID-19 related hospitalizations last month among the children. “The pediatric burden of COVID-19 likely exceeds that of seasonal influenza. Children can also suffer from post-acute sequelae after COVID-19,” said FDA in its report. The medical body also listed a study that suggested that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b2 has proved to be 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 infections among children. The efficacy was confirmed in clinical trials where at least 2,268 children aged 12 and up were administered with one-third the dosage of the vaccines in a two-dose regime three weeks apart.

Fauci dismisses rapper Nicki Minaj's vaccine skepticism about 'infertility'

Fauci debunked myths about COVID-19 and issues surrounding infertility as earlier Rapper Nicki Minaj had shared a post related to vaccine skepticism. The artist revealed that she had tested positive for COVID at the time, and went on a Twitter rant, claiming she wouldn't go to the glamour extravaganza Met Gala because it requires all attendees to be vaccinated. Minaj made unsubstantiated claims saying that her cousin's friend got a 'side effect' from the vaccine and was left impotent. Dr. Anthony Fauci had at the time dismissed Minaj’s claims as he told CNN: ”There’s no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen. So the answer to your question is no."