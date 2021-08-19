COVID: Global Actemra Shortage Intensifies As Delta Variant Continues To Spread

Amid a surge in infections and hospitalisations due to the highly transmissible Delta variant of COVID, an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat severe cases of COVID is in short supply around the globe. According to Washington Street Journal, Genentech, a US subsidiary of Roche Holding AG, said that two dosage strengths of the drug, called tocilizumab, were already out of stock across the US, with a lower strength form likely to run out by the end of the week. The US FDA has also added tocilizumab, which is sold in the US under the brand name Actemra, to its drug shortages list on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Roche said that its capacity to raise production to meet rising demand has been constrained by raw-material shortages and the labour-intensive process of making the drug, a so-called biological medicine made from living cells. It added that it expects global shortages to continue over the weeks and months ahead. The Swiss drugmaker said that the latest wave of infections and hospitalisations has catapulted Actemra requests "well over" 400% compared with pre-COVID levels just in the last two weeks alone.

It is worth noting that Tocilizumab is used in conjunction with steroids to dampen a haywire immune response that occurs in some severely ill COVID-19 patients. The drug, originally developed to treat inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, received emergency-use authorization from the US FDA in June.

Additional periods of stockout anticipated

Now, amid a surge in infection, Genentech has said that it doesn’t have any 200 mg and 400 mg Actemra vials available as of this week, and it also expects the same fate for its 80 mg supply by the end of the week. While more shipments are due by the end of August, Genentech warned that it may not have enough supply to match new orders for weeks if the virus continues spreading at its current pace. However, CEO Alexander Hardy has said that the company would work with partners to enable access to the drug for all patients.

“Genentech is committed to providing Actemra IV to patients in most critical need and our teams have been working as urgently as possible to fulfill the large volume of orders,” the company said in a statement.

It added, “We are committed to proactive and timely communication with hospitals, practices, distributors and pharmacy customers as the situation evolves, and Actemra supply becomes more readily available”.

(Image: Twitter/Pixabay)