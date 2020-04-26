Saluting COVID Heroes: Mysuru-origin Dr Uma Madhusudana Speaks To Republic TV

Doctors, nurses, and professionals from the healthcare sector are being revered across the globe as they spearhead the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. One such warrior, an Indian-origin doctor Uma Madhusudana, an Internist practising at Hartford HealthCare in Connecticut in the US, was recently honoured with a 100-car salute as people expressed gratitude to the COVID warrior for her outstanding service. The video has garnered over 45 thousand views on Twitter and is leaving hundreds of internet users “emotional” and “teary-eyed”.

Joining Republic TV's Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy live on Sunday, Dr Uma Madhusudana recounted her encounter with the coronavirus in the US and narrated how the situation has transitioned so far. Talking about the steps taken to curb the infection, Dr Uma Madhusudana said that practising social distancing, work from home and streamlined processes to treat the patients helped to a large extent. Dr Uma Madhushudana, who works at Hartford HealthCare, said that awareness education was the need of the hour for healthcare workers in order to deal with COVID-19. Stressing on the need for the frontline warriors to remain protected, Dr Uma said that it was essential to provide PPEs to healthcare workers and said that the leadership should ensure the availability of the same. Talking about the video that went viral, Dr Uma Madhusudana said that words weren't enough to express the positivity taken form the moment and dedicated it to every COVID warrior around the globe.

"My message for fellow doctors in India is that you are chosen as frontline warriors and you should feel fortunate. You need to protect yourself. Wear PPEs. We should continue doing our duty and we shall be successful", said Dr. Uma Madhusudana, conveying her message to COVID warriors in India.

100-car salute for Dr Uma Madhushudan

Dr Uma Madhusudan, an Indian doctor, was saluted in a unique way in front of her house in USA in recognition of her selfless service treating Covid patients pic.twitter.com/Hg62FSwzsP — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 20, 2020

