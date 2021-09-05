COVID Hospitalisation Rate For Children And Teens Increases In US, Says Study

The latest research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that COVID-19 related paediatric hospitalisations have grown massively during the summer as the highly infectious delta form spread across the United States. As per the new study, the hospitalisation rate for children and teens in the United States climbed about five times from late June to mid-August, yet they are still somewhat lower than the maximum record in January.

The research states that vaccination has created differences in the hospitalisation rate. According to the researchers, the hospitalisation rate among unvaccinated teenagers was ten times higher than in vaccinated teens during this current outbreak. Another research reveals that the rate of paediatric admissions was roughly four times higher in states with the lowest immunisation coverage than the states with the highest percentages of vaccination.

The findings announced on Friday did not specify clearly whether delta produces greater severe illness in children and teens than other forms of the COVID-19 virus. The increased contagiousness of the variation might explain the surge in paediatric hospitalizations. Moreover, one study revealed that during June and July, when the delta variation became prevalent in the United States, the percentage of hospitalised children with severe illness did not alter.

Research findings

The rates suggested by the CDC's findings are derived from the information from two nationwide surveillance systems, which included hospitals across 49 states and Washington DC. According to one CDC report, the incidence of new coronavirus infections among children aged 17 and under has risen since July and hence, the number of COVID-19-related emergency department visits and hospital admissions has also increased. Whereas, as per the second study of CDC, Researchers reviewed data from the COVID-NET surveillance system, which contains details on hospitalizations in 99 counties throughout 14 states.

According to the researchers, 49.7% of COVID-19-related hospitalisations per 100,000 children and teenagers throughout the coronavirus pandemic lasted from March 1, 2020, to August 14, 2021. However, since July, the weekly hospitalisation rates have been rising. There were 1.4% COVID-19-related hospitalisations cases registered for every 100,000 children in the week ending August 14, compared to 0.3% during late June and early July.

On the other hand, children aged four and under have seen the greatest increase in hospitalisation rates. There was 1.9% hospitalisation per 100,000 children within that age range in the week ending of August 14, about ten times as many as in late June. However, depending on the little data collected till now, the delta variation does not seem to be altering the risk of severe illness or fatalities in children, which have remained reasonably stable and lower throughout the outbreak.

