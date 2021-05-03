COVID: Prince Harry Stands In Solidarity With India; Says 'when Any Suffer, We All Suffer'

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry on April 3 expressed solidarity with India's fight against coronavirus as the country battles the second wave of the deadly pandemic. Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle, attended 'Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World'. In his first public appearance in US since his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral, Harry expressed gratitude to the frontline warriors who have been working relentlessly amid the COVID-19 crisis. Further, he said that he is standing in solidarity with Indians who are ‘battling a devastating second wave’.

In his strong speech at the concert, the Duke of Sussex urged people to not take the current situation lightly adding that "when any suffer, we all suffer". He emphasised the need to stand with millions of family and "lift up all of humanity".

“None of us should be comfortable thinking that we could be fine when so many others are suffering. In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer. We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't,"he said during the concert.

"We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind. What we do at this moment will stand in history and tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave,” he added.

Prince Harry backs vaccine for all

Prince Harry backed vaccination and said that ‘the vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere’. He added that one just cannot rest "until there is a fair distribution to every corner of the world." Harry further encourage people to take vaccine while noting that the "virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography." "It must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point,” Harry continued.