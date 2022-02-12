COVID: US' CDC Finds Efficacy Of Booster Shots Wanes But Still Offers Strong Protection

During the latest 'highly contagious' Omicron surge in the United States, an early observation on the performance of coronavirus booster doses suggested a drop in effectiveness, albeit the treatments still provided substantial protection against the severe disease. A report, released on Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), provides an early and constrained evaluation on the endurance of COVID booster protection during the Omicron influx, which peaked in December 2021 and January 2022, AP reported.

As per the CDC report, researchers studied the visits of patients to hospitals as well as urgent care clinics in ten states for obtaining data. They analysed how effective Pfizer or Moderna booster injections were at preventing COVID-related visits to emergency rooms, urgent care centres, as well as hospitalisations.

Findings of the new study

During the study, it has been observed that approximately 10% of the participants were given a COVID booster. Vaccine efficacy was higher in individuals who had booster injections compared to people who only had obtained the original series of doses. However, at the time when the Omicron strain was prevalent, researchers discovered that vaccine efficacy against outpatient visits was 87% in individuals who had received a COVID-19 booster two months before but dropped to 66% four months later. The efficacy of the vaccine against hospitalisation dropped from 91% after two months to 78 per cent after four months.

Although those findings have been based on a limited sample size, which is less than 200 individuals, who had been boosted four months prior to the Omicron wave. Further, it is also unclear if those patients had booster shots early for medical reasons, which might have rendered them more susceptible to serious disease, AP reported.

The study also highlighted the fact that the effectiveness of a booster was higher last year when the delta strain was causing the majority of infections in the United States. According to health experts, vaccine protection is expected to fade. Last year, evidence surfaced that vaccine protection was eroding six months after patients had their initial shots, prompting the United States to launch a booster campaign.

In addition to this, COVID-19 vaccines have also provided poorer protection against the Omicron mutant than prior variants of the virus from the start. The study was unable to determine how well protection will withstand future variants.

Image: Unsplash/ Shutterstock