Video Shows Crane Operator Getting Stuck 375-feet In Air During Tornado

Crane operator records harrowing experience of being trapped in the middle of a tornado 375feet up in the air. On the morning of March 3, a fierce storm and tornado-ravaged through Tennessee trapping a solitary crane operator in his operator's box. The storms and tornado that hit Tennessee left at least 24 people dead.

Terrifying

In the video, Nash is heard calling a person called Carla while the storm rages on outside his operator's box. Strong winds can be heard in the background of the call and even lightning is seen in the distance. As per reports, this was the deadliest tornado in Tennesse in the last seven years.

According to reports, residents were given just a six-minute warning before the storm hit. Reports also indicated that 35,000 households still remain without power has repair crews have had difficulty in accessing some areas due to destroyed and damaged lines.

Take a look at the terrifying video below.

Jason Nash was stuck in a crane 375 feet high, staring down the tornado that was coming through Nashville. 😱 #tnwx pic.twitter.com/MhH5OX1Qpc — Chad (@ChadBlue_) March 4, 2020



Many social media users who saw the video claimed that Nash should never have been up on that crane. Here is how they reacted.

Who does he work for that had him up there in that weather? Terrifying! — Molly Taylor (@mjtaylor1003) March 4, 2020

Wait until OSHA sees this! That boss needs to be fired on the spot for even making him be up there with Severe Weather in the area! Guessing OSHA will probably pay a visit to the job site today. They should. This guy shouldn't lose his job though. Should be his Superior(s) — Chad Alenduff (@chadalenduff) March 4, 2020

What kind of Construction Company mans a crane with weather like that in the area. I would like to know so I don’t ever work for them. They obviously don’t care about there employees. — Buzzards Roost (@jwbtenn) March 4, 2020



