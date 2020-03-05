The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Video Shows Crane Operator Getting Stuck 375-feet In Air During Tornado

US News

Video on a crane operator stuck on a crane 375 feet in the air during a tornado in Tennessee has been termed by social media users as terrifying.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Crane operator stuck 375-feet in air during tornado in Tennessee

Crane operator records harrowing experience of being trapped in the middle of a tornado 375feet up in the air. On the morning of March 3, a fierce storm and tornado-ravaged through Tennessee trapping a solitary crane operator in his operator's box. The storms and tornado that hit Tennessee left at least 24 people dead.

Terrifying

In the video, Nash is heard calling a person called Carla while the storm rages on outside his operator's box. Strong winds can be heard in the background of the call and even lightning is seen in the distance. As per reports, this was the deadliest tornado in Tennesse in the last seven years.

Read: US: Tornadoes Rips Through Tennessee Killing 25, Power Lines Disrupted

Read: Tornadoes Devastate Tennessee, Killing At Least 25

According to reports, residents were given just a six-minute warning before the storm hit. Reports also indicated that 35,000 households still remain without power has repair crews have had difficulty in accessing some areas due to destroyed and damaged lines.

Take a look at the terrifying video below.


Many social media users who saw the video claimed that Nash should never have been up on that crane. Here is how they reacted.

Read: Pastor Of Tornado-damaged Nashville Church Looks To Recovery

Read: Huge Flashes Of Lightning As Tornado Hits Nashville

 

 


 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT
BJP
BJP'S CAA DISCUSSION IN ASSEMBLY
Nirbhaya
'HOPE THIS DATE IS FINAL'
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI SLAMS HEALTH MINISTER
VVS Laxman
VVS LAXMAN LAUDS INDIAN EVES
Thappad Box Office Collection
THAPPAD BOX OFFICE