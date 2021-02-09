'Crucial Voice': UN Chief Welcomes US Decision To Re-engage With Human Rights Council

United Nations (UN) Secretary Antonio Guterres on February 9 has welcomed the United States decision to re-engage with the UN Human Rights Council and said that the peace-keeping body ‘looks forward’ to incorporate the ‘crucial voice’ of Washington across the Council’s urgent work. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Monday that the administration of US President Joe Biden has decided has ‘re-committed the United States to a foreign policy centred on democracy, human rights, and equality’.

While the previous administration of former US President Donald Trump withdrew in June 2018 and accused the Council of showcasing entrenched bias against Israel, Blinken said that “effective use of multilateral tools is an important element of that vision”. In regards to that, US Secretary of State said Biden directed ‘Department of State to re-engage immediately and robustly with the UN Human Rights Council’.

Welcoming the decision, UN chief Antonio Guterres’ spokesperson, Stéphane Dujarric in a brief statement said, “The Human Rights Council is the world’s leading forum for addressing the full range of human rights challenges. The Council’s mechanisms and special procedures are vital tools for ensuring action and accountability.”

“The United Nations looks forward to hearing the crucial voice of the United States across the Council’s urgent work”, added Dujarric.

‘Foreign policy centred on democracy’

In his remarks at the Human Rights Council Organizational Meeting in Geneva on Monday, US Chargé d’Affaires Mark Cassayre relayed that the Biden administration “believes in a foreign policy centred on democracy, human rights, and equality…Effective use of multilateral tools is an important element of that vision.” He also informed that the United States will first re-engage sitting as an Observer, and in that regard, the US government will have the chance to speak in the Council, participate in negotiations and even partner with other member states to floor resolutions. However, he noted the “flaws” in the Council, and so did Blinken in a separate statement.

Cassayre added that “while recognizing the Council’s flaws, we know that this body has the potential to be an important forum for those fighting tyranny and injustice around the world. By being present at the table, we seek to ensure it can live up to that potential.”

