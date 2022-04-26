CTA Sikyong Penpa Tsering Visits US State Department, Discusses Tibet-China Issues

The head of the Tibetan government in exile made a rare visit to Washington this week to meet the US State department. Sikyong Penpa Tsering, head of the Central Tibetan Authority made the visit along with a delegation to discuss the many issues prevailing over the Tibetan region. According to international reports, the visit was aimed at rallying the Biden administration to support in pressuring China to address the hardships of Tibetans living under Chinese rule.

Following the visit, the US State Department confirmed its meeting and said that the US remained committed to Tibet. It further addressed the need to address the human rights for Tibetans under the People's Republic of China Government. “Honored to meet with the CTA @SikyongPTsering today. I reaffirmed U.S. commitment to preserving Tibet’s religious, cultural, and linguistic heritage; advancing human rights for Tibetans in the PRC; and supporting the international Tibetan diaspora,” US Under Secretary Uzra Zeya tweeted.

Credit: REPUBLIC

Meanwhile, Penpa Tsering also took to social media to confirm the meeting and briefed about the meeting. Speaking about the meeting, the head of the CTA said that the Tibetan delegation discussed resolving the Sino-Tibet conflict through dialogue. “It was an honour meeting @UnderSecStateJ, during which we discussed ways to collectivize our efforts to bring concrete results in resolving the Sino-Tibet conflict through dialogue. We remain committed to the Middle Way Approach,” he said.

“The bi-partisan US commitment and global leadership in supporting the Tibet cause is a source of great hope for Tibetans in Tibet and outside and will always be remembered,” the tweet read. Interestingly, international reports had earlier mentioned that Sikyong Penpa Tsering wants China to lift a 12-year freeze on official dialogue with his Central Tibetan Administration. Penpa, who received a friendly reception in Washington, was expected to force pull in the US to its side for changes from Beijing.

China-Tibet issues

In November 2021, calling out the Chinese government for threatening Tibetans over the China-Tibet issues, President of the Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering said that they were open to a formal line of communication with the Chinese side. He had then asserted that the resolutions regarding the Tibet issues could only come after having a proper talk with the Chinese government. Tsering while speaking to Republic Media Network, had added that there is no other way to resolve the Tibetan- China issues other than through dialogue.

Image: REPUBLIC