NY Guv Cuomo Shares A Heart-warming Letter From Kansas Farmer, Calls It An 'inspiration'

After hearing about shortages on the news, a selfless Kansas farmer looked up the New York governor Andrew Cuomo’s address online and sent him one of five extra N95 masks he had along with a letter. Cuomo shared the heart-warming letter praising the latter’s "generosity of spirit". Dennis Ruhnke, who is a retired farmer, wrote in his letter that the N-95 mask is from his farming days and requested the Governor to pass it on to a nurse or a doctor on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic.

'Enclosed find a solitary N-95 mask left over from my farming days. It has never been used. If you could, would you please give this mask to a nurse or a doctor in your city, the farmer wrote in the letter.

The letter further stated that he and his wife, Sharon, are 'hunkered down' in northeast Kansas. Sharon has only one lung and also suffers from diabetes, making her especially vulnerable to the virus. The letter further reads that the family only had five masks from his working days. They kept four, for their immediate family, and mailed the fifth to Cuomo to pass on to a healthcare worker.

Governor acknowledges the farmer's letter

In a gesture of acknowledgment, the Governor said he has received the letter from a farmer in the northeast who has an ill and aging wife. He sent 1 of 5 N95 masks from his farming days to pass on to a health worker. He termed the letter as an 'inspiration'.

"I received this letter from a farmer in northeast Kansas. His wife is ill and he is aging. He sent me 1 of 5 N95 masks he has from farming to pass on to a doctor or nurse in New York. This is humanity at its best. I share his letter as inspiration", the Governor wrote in his post on Linkedin.

The letter from the farmer to Cuomo:

Here is the full text from the Letter:

'Dear Mr. Cuomo,

'I seriously doubt that you will ever read this letter as I know you are busy beyond belief with the disaster that has befallen our country. We currently (as of March 26, 2020) are a nation in crisis. Of that there is no doubt. Your approach has been spot on correct. I commend you for that and for especially telling the truth, something that has been sorely lacking as of late.

'I am a retired farmer hunkered down in northeast Kansas with my wife who has but one lung and occasional problems with her remaining lung. She also has diabetes.

'We are in our 70s now and frankly I am afraid for her.

'Enclosed find a solitary N-95 mask left over from my farming days. It has never been used. If you could, would you please give this mask to a nurse or a doctor in your city. I have kept four masks for my immediate family.

'Please keep doing what you do so well, which is to lead.

'Sincerely, Dennis and Sharon.'



