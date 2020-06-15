New York Guv Threatens To 'roll Back' As People Flock To Central Park Without Masks

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, several sunbathers on June 14 flocked to Central Park, New York, without any face covers and pants. According to an international media outlet, the New Yorkers were seen pants less, stripped down to their skivvies, and enjoying the sun on a gorgeous Sunday morning. The citizens not only ignored the rules to cover their face with masks in public places, but they also blew off social-distancing guidelines and were seen flouting a state mandate put in place to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Even though New York has been recording a lower number of confirmed coronavirus cases and Governor Andrew Cuomo also touted the state’s ‘great progress’. He, however, also threatened to again to shut down Manhattan and The Hamptons if citizens continued to ignore the social-distancing guidelines. It was last week that the state began to reopen its economy.

Cuomo relaxed lockdown guidelines in the state, allowing beaches to reopen and permitting gatherings of up to 10 people. However, he also said that the basic social distancing will have to be followed. New York was once the hardest-hit state in the United States and has also been the epicentre of the outbreak in the country. The city has also been recording a lower number of deaths and hospitalisation.

Cuomo threatens to ‘roll back’

However, with citizens flouting social distancing guidelines, Cuomo on June 14 said that he would order to shut down Manhattan and the Hamptons again. While addressing the daily COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo said, “We’re not going to go back to that dark place because local governments didn’t do their job and people don’t take the proper precautions amid the coronavirus”. He also added that the state had received 25,000 complaints about health-safety violations since the state of the pandemic.

He added, “I’m not going to allow situations to exist, that we know have a high likelihood of causing an increase in the virus. If local governments are not monitoring policing, doing the compliance, yes, there is a very real possibility that we would roll back the reopening of those areas”.

The violation complaints are predominantly from Manhattan & the Hamptons. Lots of violations of social distancing, parties in the street, restaurants and bars ignoring laws.



Enforce the law or there will be state action. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 14, 2020

