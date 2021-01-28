'Cut That Crap Out': Minority Leader McCarthy Urges GOP To 'stop Attacking Each Other'

US Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy recently made a blunt appeal to his fellow Republicans in the aftermath of the divisive fight to impeach former President Donald Trump. According to CNN, McCarthy told GOP members to “cut the crap out” and urged them to “stop attacking each other” and instead focus on Democrats. He also said that he has had personal discussions with individual members and warned that a continued GOP vs. GOP battle will only benefit Democrats as his party aims to recapture the majority in next year’s midterms.

McCarthy said, “No more attacks to one another” and further added that one thing that can stop Republicans from taking majority is themselves alone. The Minority leader’s comments come after several Republicans voted to impeach Trump on a charge of inciting an insurrection that led to the deadly Capitol riot on January 6. Much of the conference has sided with the former President while others have split from Trump, including Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican. Trump’s defenders in the conference are also trying to oust Cheney from her leadership position, while Cheney’s backers are confident they can beat back that effort.

GOP terms impeachment ‘unconstitutional’

Trump’s impeachment trial on January 26 was overridden by 55-45 vote as Senate Republicans joined to declare impeachment of the ex-Republican leader “unconstitutional”. Rep. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) lambasted the democrats for the second impeachment trial of former President Trump, calling the motion an ‘antithesis of unity.’ Following the vote, Paul said, "that 45 Senators agreed that this sham of a 'trial' is unconstitutional... This 'trial' is dead on arrival in the Senate”.

In order to impeach the former president, the US Senate needed at least 17 Republicans to vote with the Dems ahead of the trial next month. Meanwhile, after the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, Trump, who moved to his permanent home in Florida, on January 25 launched the 'Office Of The Former President'. Trump had left the White House just hours before Biden’s swearing-in ceremony last week and started his post-presidential life at Mar-a-Lago golf club in Palm Beach. It is worth noting that he is banned from Twitter, Facebook, YouTube for inciting his supporters earlier this month who then stormed the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s win.

