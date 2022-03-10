Cybersecurity Firm Claims Hackers Linked To China Targeted Government Agencies In US

A cybersecurity company has revealed that government agencies in at least six US states have been targeted by hackers linked to China in the last two months. The investigators at cybersecurity firm Mandiant has claimed that the hacking group is backed by the Chinese government and it breached local government agencies in the US as part of an information-gathering operation, CNN reported. The hackers have reportedly used different means to access the state agency networks.

Mandiant has revealed that hackers made use of a critical software flaw to breach the networks of agencies in two states in December. The FBI and US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in a statement revealed that state agencies that were targeted included "health, transportation, higher education, agriculture, court networks and systems," CNN reported citing private advisory to state governments. The cybersecurity company revealed that the motive behind targeting the government agencies of US states is unclear, however, the targets of the hacking group are "consistent with an espionage operation."

Hackers accessed personal data of some Americans: Cybersecurity company

Reportedly, the state agencies that would be targeted by the hacking group could increase as the probe continues. According to Mandiant, hackers in one state accessed the personal data of some people in the US and the information included their names, email addresses and mobile phone. The cybersecurity company has not revealed the names of the states that have been targeted by the hackers. Hackers linked to China had started using the Log4J flaw to breach the two US State agencies while the other four states were hacked with different methods.

CISA calls on state agencies to report the matter

Rufus Brown, senior threat analyst at Mandiant's Advanced Practices team revealed that the hackers continue with their "campaign" and it seems that they have not yet completed their "mission," as per the news report. Mandiant has claimed that the hacking has been carried out by a group that the Justice Department related to China's civilian intelligence agency. A US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) spokesperson told CNN that CISA is working with Joint Cyber Defence Collaborative which includes Mandiant and government partners to address the issue. The spokesperson even told state agencies that have been targeted by the hackers to report it to the CISA.

Image: Unsplash/Representative