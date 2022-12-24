'Cyclone Bomb Won't Slow Santa's Travels': NORAD Military Command That Tracks Santa Claus

US-Canadian military agency NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, on Friday, Dec 24 announced that Santa Claus will start his journey to deliver the presents on Christmas Eve and that the 'bomb cyclone' hitting North America will not affect Saint Nick's global journey.

NORAD military agency tracks Santa Claus' journey on his sleigh worldwide via an online tracker and keeps the global population updated about Santa's LIVE GPS location on Christmas eve. Currently, NORAD is monitoring and defending the skies above North America. It also takes phone calls from children at 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) if they want to know Santa's location and delivery schedule.

Lt. General David Nahom, a Norad official based in Anchorage, Alaska, said that the cyclones nor the COVID-19 pandemic have affected Santa's busy delivery schedule. Santa wouldn't delay his journey this weekend, he confirmed. Lt. General David stressed that while there is an update about the freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall that has been disrupting holiday travel in the US, the world shall not worry about Santa Claus' travel plans as the weather shouldn't be a problem. He [Santa Claus] lives at the North Pole, Nahom said.

"I think Santa will be right at home with the Arctic weather that's hitting into the lower 48," Nahom added in the statement.

NORAD launched its live tracking of Santa in 1955 after a kid mistakenly called Colorado's military command asking to speak to Santa. More calls came in so the commander on duty assigned an officer to answer the Santa calls, and the tradition has since been maintained. The operation starts officially on December 24 from 4 am to midnight for the 67th year in a row. NORAD’s Santa Tracker allows families to track Father Christmas' journey in 3D as he travels the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. On early Christmas Eve, the Santa operation starts when a cluster of radar stations in northern Canada and Alaska follow the signals emanating from Rudolph's nose.