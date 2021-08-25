Cynthia Nixon Takes Dig At Ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Over Emmy Award Loss

Hollywood actor Cynthia Nixon on Wednesday took to Twitter to trolled former New York governor Andrew Cuomo who was stripped of the Emmy award which was awarded to him for his primetime coronavirus briefings. The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences took back the award from Cuomo over his alleged involvement in a sexual harassment case which also led to his resignation from the post of Governor.

The actress, who has been awarded Emmy twice, for her roles Sex and the City and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Tweeted, "The difference between me and Andrew Cuomo? Neither of us is governor, but I still have my Emmy(s)."

Nixon's tweet gets mixed reactions from users

The one-time Democratic Party heavyweight Cuomo has been accused of sexually harassing as many as 11 women, including nine current or former state workers, according to a report released by state Attorney General Letitia James. However, Nixon's dig at Cuomo is reminiscent of the bitter Democratic primary battle between the two in 2018. She had lost her bid to the governor's seat by a 2-1 margin.

However, Nixon's tweet got mixed reactions from Twitterverse. While a few users supported her stand, most seem unpleased. Supporting her, one user wrote, "You should run in the 2022 NY Governor's primary Cynthia, you have a decent chance of winning, you already have my vote, we need someone in NY with progressive ideas! [sic]." Criticising her another user wrote, "No fan of Andrew, but he won an election and you never came close. Sit down [sic]." Another user wrote, "Sorry but your Emmys would not have got us through Covid [sic]".

Here are some comments by users:

Cuomo denies allegations

Cuomo has, however, outrightly denied the allegations levelled against him and initially refused to resign before finally putting down his papers. He said that although there is a political and media stampede. Cuomo is confident that the truth will come out soon. It should be mentioned here that Cuomo had advocated a landmark 2019 state law that made it easier for sexual harassment victims to prove their case in court. According to the law, the alleged victims did not have to meet the high bar of proving sexual harassment is 'severe and pervasive'.

