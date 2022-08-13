Czech Republic Backs Proposal To Stop Issuing Tourist Visas To Russians Across Entire EU

The Czech Republic, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU, on Friday backed the proposal to ban the Russian tourist visa across the entire EU. “The flat halting of Russian visas by all EU member states could be another very effective sanction,” Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipovsky said in a statement. The three EU nations Estonia, Latvia and Finland have been pushing for the bloc to ban Russian citizens from travelling into the member states via land, a loophole that the latter have exploited despite the air travel ban.

'Can't be common tourism for Russian citizens'

Estonia’s top diplomat Urmas Reinsalu urged implementation of the proposal that will be presented to the Council of the European Union, chaired by the Czech Republic. Lipavsky said that he will include the proposal on the agenda of the EU foreign ministers’ informal meeting scheduled for Prague on August 31.

“In a time of Russian aggression, which the Kremlin keeps on escalating, there cannot be talks about common tourism for Russian citizens,” Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipovsky said.

According to the Czech official, the EU-wide visa ban will send a “very clear and straightforward signal to the Russian society." The measure would come months after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the bloc to step up the pressure on Moscow to punish it for spewing atrocities on its soil. Estonia and Finland had urged the European countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens in retaliatory measures to Russia's war in Ukraine. “Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said earlier this week. Finland leader Sanna Marin, meanwhile, told Finnish broadcaster YLE that “it is not right that while Russia is waging an aggressive, brutal war of aggression in Europe, Russians can live a normal life, travel in Europe, be tourists."

Russians must not be able to take vacations in Europe while their government carries out war in Ukraine, they said in a statement this week. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wrote on Twitter that “visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right” and that it is “time to end tourism from Russia now.” Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev compared Kallas to a “Nazi".