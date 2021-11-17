Bugs Bunny & Daffy Duck's Voice Artist Mel Blanc's Mic & More To Be Auctioned

Julien's Auctions to sell the items from the estate of well-known voice artist Mel Blanc in December. Over 140 items of Blanc, the man behind the presentation of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and other cartoon characters, reported The Daily Mail. His items that are scheduled to be auctioned on Friday, December 3, include items such as his studio microphone, several signed items and many other things.

The auction house has announced selling the property from the estate of Mel Blanc as part of the US Exhibition and Live Auction in Beverly Hills and online. The other items that would be part of the auction include Jewish and Yiddish jokes written by him and registered with the Writers Guild of America West, as per The Daily Mail report. The folder full of Jewish and Yiddish jokes is expected to fetch between $300 and $500 while his microphone in which he recorded voices such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and The Flintstones is expected to sell for around $4,000 to $6,000.

Other items that are going up for auction from Mel Blanc’s estate include an 18K Yellow Gold ID Bracelet with a box clasp closure. His name in cursive writing is written on the front of the bracelet and 'Pacific Palisades, Cal' and reportedly his phone number, 213 454-6575 is written at the back, as per the report. The item weighs approximately 114.9 grams and comes with 1983 The Franklin Mint Almanac,' showing Blanc on the cover wearing the bracelet and it is expected to fetch between $5,000 and $7,000. The microphone will go up for sale with a black-and-white photo of Blanc using the mic with his friend Vincent Prince.

A signed animation cel from 1958 featuring five of Blanc's famous characters, Porky Pig, Tweety Bird, Bugs Bunny, Sylvester the Cat, and Daffy Duck are also part of the collection that will go on auction, as per the Daily Mail report. A collection of Blanc's paperwork for Hanna-Barbera Productions is expected to fetch between $1,000 and $2,000. Blanc's signed 1942 Warner Bros. employee ID card, which was on display at the Warner Bros for many years is expected to fetch between $1,000 and $2,000 at Julian's auction.

Image: Twitter/@hwdforever