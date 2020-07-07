US Thanks India For Hosting Tibetan Leader Dalai Lama; Names & Shames China's 'aggression'

As Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama celebrated his 85th birthday on Monday, The United States has called out China's oppression in Tibet and has thanked India for hosting the Dalai Lama since 1959. The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs extended birthday wishes to Dalai Lama and thanked India for backing Tibetans and their freedom struggle. Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi also expressed her gratitude to the Tibetan spiritual leader and said that aspirations of Tibetan people remain unfulfilled because of 'the oppressive Chinese regime.'

Happy 85th birthday to His Holiness @DalaiLama, who has inspired the world through his peace ​& kindness, and as a symbol of the struggle for Tibetans and their heritage. We thank India for hosting His Holiness and Tibetans in freedom since 1959 & wish His Holiness happiness. — State_SCA (@State_SCA) July 6, 2020

This comes right after US President Donald Trump has named and shamed China by saying that it has not only caused a “great damage” to America but also to the rest of the world. He has since the outbreak of COVID blamed the country for hiding information about the potential threat of the virus. Trump administration has also sided with India amid the border tensions along the LAC and Chinese incursion in South China Sea region as well as its Hong Kong security bill that essentially undermines one country, two systems doctrine between Hong Kong and China.

'America remains committed to opposing the acceleration of Beijing’s aggression'

Pelosi said: “The Dalai Lama is a messenger of hope, whose spiritual guidance has been a vital force to advance warm-heartedness and compassion, promote religious harmony, secure human rights and preserve the language and culture of the Tibetan people. Sadly, the aspirations of His Holiness and the Tibetan people remain unfulfilled as the oppressive Chinese regime continues its disgraceful campaign of persecution," Pelosi said.

Referring to the Tibet Policy and Support Act that was passed by House Democrats in January this year to defend the rights of Tibetans, she noted that the US Congress has long spoken with one voice in defence of those persecuted by Beijing and will continue to do so. Citing violation of the religious freedom, she added, "The Senate must pass this bipartisan legislation and support the bond of friendship that has existed between the United States, the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan people for decades.

Pelosi also slammed China on other issues, "America remains committed to opposing the acceleration of Beijing’s aggression toward the people of Tibet, as well as its brutal campaign against the Uyghur people, its suppression of free speech and assault on the ‘one country, two systems’ doctrine in Hong Kong, and its violent efforts to undermine religious freedom and human rights throughout China," she said.

Dalai Lama's 85th birthday

The Dalai Lama on Monday turned 85, his birthday celebrated through prayers here at the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile which also condoled the deaths of Indian soldiers in the recent clash with Chinese troops. In his message to the Buddhist community from his home in McLeodganj, the Tibetan spiritual leader asked people to recite the om mani padme hum mantra.

The Dalai Lama has been living in India ever since he fled Tibet in 1959 following a crackdown on an uprising by the local population. The Tibetan government-in-exile operates from Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. Over 1,60,000 Tibetans live in India.

This year, the celebrations remained a low-key affair due to restrictions imposed by the government in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The Dalai Lama's private secretary Sachin Seton Samadup said no function was organised to celebrate the occasion on Monday. Samadup said he neither made any foreign visit nor gave any sermon since January due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Prayers marked the occasion at the community's main temple in McLeodganj.

