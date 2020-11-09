'Smart Bathrooms' At Dallas Airport Purify Air, Sanitize Surfaces To Curb COVID-19 Spread

In a bid to counter the threat of COVID-19 which has now infected 10 million people across American territory, Dallas Fort Worth International airport has installed ‘smart Bathrooms.’ These bathrooms not only come with sensors that prevent people from touching doorknobs but also inform the staff if necessities run out of stock. The latest move by the Texan government comes as scientists agreed that the real threat of catching coronavirus did not lie in the plane ride but at the airport.

DFW is adding new technology to help purify air and sanitize surfaces at the airport.

Over the next few months, Ultraviolet C (UV-C) lighting is being installed in our terminal HVAC systems to purify the air and help prevent the spread of the virus. pic.twitter.com/f9ssfzbQzN — DFW Airport (@DFWAirport) October 1, 2020

These new-age bathrooms are equipped with monitors that tell people how many stalls are available allowing them the freedom of not waiting inside the confined space. In addendum, they have lights over the stalls that serve as indicators, so users won't need to touch a door handle, or knock. The sensors are also programmed to track the number of people going in and out of the bathrooms. Another added feature of the bathroom sensor is that it monitors the level of toiletry items like toilet paper, soap and paper towels, and alerts cleaning crews when they’re getting low.

In addition to this, the airport is also upgrading its Heat, Air and Ventilation system with UVC lighting, which FDA has said that may inactivate the coronavirus. The airport will also continue with its enhanced cleaning procedures, and maintain Plexiglas shields at security checkpoints and document inspection locations, as was announced in a press release earlier this year.

COVID-19 test lab at airport

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 testing lab was inaugurated at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Wednesday, November 4. This newly inaugurated COVID-19 testing facility at the airport will not only ensure a safe journey but also facilitate hassle-free travel for all passengers while adhering to the state's health and safety guidelines. ED South and Chief Innovation Officer of GMR Airports, SGK Kishore said that this facility will play a 'vital role' in the post-COVID era.