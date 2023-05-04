Dallas Police Department In Texas, US Goes Offline As Ransomware Attack Grips Servers

The city of Dallas in the United States is working to recover data and information from a ransomware attack that infected computer servers, which impacted the whole town's services, including its police department. The Dallas Police Department's website has gone offline due to the attack. Officials have “confirmed that a number of servers have been compromised with ransomware, impacting several functional areas,” including the police department’s website, the statement said.

According to CNN, officials are working to contain the spread of malicious software from city computer systems and restore any affected services. "The Dallas Police Department is being affected by an outage in the city," Kristin Lowman, a public information officer for the department, told CNN. However, there has been no response on how the hack affected the Dallas Police Department.

'Our system went completely down,' said one of the affected people

On Wednesday afternoon, there were reports of computer problems or connectivity concerns at several Dallas government organisations. A person stated, "Our system completely went down, so there's not much we can see in terms of looking up people's citations and traffic tickets," they were unaware of what caused the outage, CNN reported.

This is not the first time ransomware has affected the police force of a major US metropolis. A large amount of data that was stolen from the Washington, DC, Police Department in 2021 was leaked online by a Russian organisation.

Computer files are often locked by ransomware attacks so that hackers can demand a ransom. State and municipal governments have been plagued by these hacking attacks for years, but they frequently lack the resources and staff to address the issue. According to The Baltimore Sun, a 2019 attack on the city of Baltimore prevented the city for three months from processing water bill payments. Officials in Baltimore predicted that the ransomware attack would cost the city at least $18 million at the time.

