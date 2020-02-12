Dancer Continues Performance After Falling From 20-ft High Pole, Netizens Express Concern

A scary video which has surfaced online shows a dancer falling from the top of a 20-feet high pole in a Texas club, however, she continued her performance despite having a broken jaw, sprained ankle, and chipped teeth. According to international media reports, pole dancer Genea Sky was performing when she lost her grip and had a miserable fall. Sky also took to social media to update her followers about her health condition as the video of her fall has now gone viral on various platforms.

this sums up my first str*p club experience, i really do hope she’s ok 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/fA4Tu1mePL — x (@xvreae) February 9, 2020

Although the video has been shared by several internet users, one specific video has received almost ten million views and approximately one lakh likes. Several Twitter user also expressed their concern and wondered if the woman was fine. One video also shows Sky showing off her moves even after the miserable fall.

bb girl fell off the pole and continued throwing it😌❤️ pic.twitter.com/PhIIYI59Yl — AUSTIN (@THEEGEMINl) February 9, 2020

poor girl i rly feel bad for her :( — 𝐓𝐀𝐘𝐋𝐎𝐑 (@imtaylordavis) February 10, 2020

Oh my! Hope she is alright! 😲 — Massage Orlando (@kneadtlc) February 10, 2020

It’s was really the “oouuuu” when she fell that shit got me weak 😭😭😭 — ♚KingJuice♚ (@BreeGotDaJuice) February 10, 2020

did she get up and start back twerking 😭😭😭 — 💫الصيف (@_summeeerrr) February 9, 2020

'Overwhelmed by all the support'

Genea Sky in a Twitter post updated everyone about her health condition. In the video, she can be heard saying that she pretty much broke her jaw and had broken teeth, sprained ankle and even got some stitches. She went on to say that she got up right after her fall and further added that she is having a hard time. In a long Instagram post, she even said that she underwent a surgery which went well, however, her jaw is currently wired.

Thank you everyone 🙏🏽💕 pic.twitter.com/y2U8kPMdpT — Honey Badger (@Genea_Sky) February 10, 2020

