‘Dangerous Behaviour': US Accuses Russia Of Conducting Anti-satellite Weapons Test

The United States has blamed Russia for executing an anti-satellite missile test on one of Russia's own satellites over the weekend, claiming that the exercise has caused more than 1,500 pieces of trackable orbital debris and thousands of smaller fragments of space junk, prompting astronauts stationed in the International Space Station (ISS) to arrange for evacuation.

The spokesperson for the United States Department of State, Ned Price stated, “Earlier today, the Russian Federation recklessly conducted a destructive satellite test of a direct-ascent, anti-satellite missile against one of its own satellites,” as per Time magazine, ANI reported. He went on to say that the rash and reckless testing of the Russian Federation which resulted in creating tons of space junk, "now threaten the interests of all nations."

Indicating this action, the US spokesperson claimed that it has endangered the long-term viability of outer space and further termed it "Russia's dangerous and irresponsible behaviour". Price further added that this conduct of Russia clearly indicates that Moscow's statements of "opposing weaponry and weaponization of outer space are "disingenuous and hypocritical."

Furthermore, following the debris discharge, astronauts onboard the International Space Station slid into specialised "lifeboat" pods. Through these special pods, crews will travel back to Earth after these pods will detach from ISS.

UK and US officials on Russia launching anti-satellite missile against its own satellite

In addition to this, according to the spokesperson of the US Department of Defense John Kirby, Russia's move on launching the anti-satellite missile was "irresponsible" and indicates a disturbing tendency. He stressed that the US is keeping a close eye on the types of capacities that Russia appears to be developing, which might represent a danger not just for the national security interests of the United States, but also to the safety and security of other space-faring countries.

As per Guardian, the United Kingdom defence minister Ben Wallace also criticised the action of Russia, and stated, “This destructive anti-satellite missile test by Russia shows a complete disregard for the security, safety and sustainability of space.”

what is anti satellite missile?

Anti-satellite weapons (ASATs) are space weaponry that is used to disable or destroy satellites for tactical or strategic reasons. Anti-satellite weapons testing is uncommon, and they are widely condemned by the space community because of the danger they pose to personnel in low Earth orbit. After firing a missile at a satellite as part of a missile test last year, the US space command charged Russia of making space a warfighting domain., the Guardian reported.

(Image: AP/ shutterstock/ Representative Image)